Umrangso mine crisis: Two rescue attempts fail as water levels surge; Navy divers en route

Haflong, Jan 7: Efforts to rescue 10 workers trapped in a flooded coal mine near Tin Kilo, Umrangso, faced significant challenges on Tuesday after a sudden surge in water levels delayed initial operations.

Despite extensive efforts since Tuesday morning, two consecutive rescue attempts proved unsuccessful, the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) Chief Nripendra Tiwari told The Assam Tribune.

According to reports, the operations were hindered by the mine’s extreme water levels, reportedly nearing 100 feet.

Rescue teams are now preparing for a more intensive operation. Engineers, medical teams, and specialist divers remain on-site, coordinating their efforts under difficult conditions.

NDRF Chief Tiwari, while highlighting the challenges faced by the rescue teams, cited a lack of precise information from the mine management about the exact number of workers trapped.

"Our teams have gone inside to assess the situation, but we lack precise information from the mine management about the number of workers trapped. The administration is arranging for Navy divers to further evaluate the depth and extent of the water inside," he said.

Meanwhile, Navy teams from Vizag have been called in to assist, while Army deep divers have already entered the mine to assess the situation.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, addressing the gravity of the situation, confirmed the mobilisation of Navy divers.

"Navy deep divers have been requisitioned to assist in the rescue operation. The water level inside the mine has risen to nearly 100 feet, according to the assessment by the stationed team. The divers are flying in from Visakhapatnam and are expected to arrive soon," he shared on a micro-blogging platform.

The incident, which occurred on Monday, prompted a large-scale rescue operation involving the Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and specialist Navy divers.

Minister Kaushik Rai, present at the site, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the rescue effort.

"Our utmost priority is the safe rescue of every trapped worker. This is a tragic incident, and we are in constant touch with the families to offer them support during this difficult time," he said.









Rescue efforts underway





As the rescue operation unfolds, the families of the trapped miners anxiously await updates.

"My sister’s husband is trapped inside the mine. I rushed here once I got the news in the morning. Now, the officials are saying there is a lot of water inside. I hope all the people trapped inside are safe," a local resident told The Assam Tribune.

According to reports, the names of the trapped laborers have been released. They include: