Umrangso Mine Crisis: Three more arrests bring total to five

Guwahati, Jan 18: Following Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s announcement of a judicial inquiry into the Umrangso coal mine crisis, three more individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident, bringing the total number of arrests to five.

The latest arrests, made on Saturday, include Dildar Hussain, the head of a local labour organisation, along with Bipul Purusha and Ran Bhadra Hasnu.

All three were apprehended from Haflong, and are being questioned in relation to the ongoing investigation into the coal mine tragedy that has gripped the state.

The crisis, which began on January 6, has now entered its 13th day. So far, four miners' bodies have been recovered, but five individuals remain trapped in the rat-hole coal mine in Tin Kilo, located in the Dima Hasao district.

Rescue operations are continuing, despite the challenging conditions posed by high water levels inside the mine. Teams from the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are working tirelessly to recover the remaining bodies.

On January 16, Chief Minister Sarma announced a judicial inquiry into the incident, which will be led by retired Gauhati High Court judge Anima Hazarika.

The inquiry is tasked with examining the causes of the incident and holding responsible officers, individuals, and institutions accountable. During a cabinet meeting, Sarma also confirmed that the inquiry report is expected within three months.

In addition to the judicial probe, the government is forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the incident, which will operate based on FIRs filed in connection with the case. The SIT's progress will be closely monitored by the Justice Hazarika-led inquiry committee.

The Assam government has also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of each victim.

Chief Minister Sarma revealed that around 220 coal mines have been identified in the Umrangso area.

To track and monitor these mines, the state will collaborate with ISRO and foreign satellite agencies, and is also working with the Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (CMPDI) to fill in illegal mine pits, in an effort to prevent future tragedies.

As the search and rescue operation continues, the focus remains on recovering the trapped miners and ensuring justice for the victims of the tragic coal mine incident.