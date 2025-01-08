Umrangso mine crisis: SDGP discusses tactics as rescue teams race against time

Guwahati, Jan 8: Rescue operations to free miners trapped in an illegal coal mine in Umrangso continued for the second consecutive day on Tuesday with Special Director General of Police (SDGP) Harmeet Singh expressing hope for a successful outcome.

The operation, involving personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Army, and Navy, has already led to the recovery of one body.

Speaking to the press on ground-zero, Singh outlined the rescue progress saying, “Today, NDRF and army divers went down the well, and successfully recovered one body from the bottom of the shaft. We have multiple artery tunnels going on every side now. The remotely operated vehicle (ROV) has also completed one round of the entire shaft,” he said.

The ROV, equipped with sonar and photography technology, has yet to uncover further information. Singh added that Navy personnel will soon enter the shafts once the tunnels are dewatered.













Teams from NDRF, SDRF, Indian Navy are continuing their rescue and search operations.

"Meanwhile, efforts to dewater the well continue, though the water levels are not receding. We hope that once the ROV enters the tunnels, we will have a clearer picture of the situation," he explained.

The first body recovered on Wednesday was identified as Ganga Bahadur Srestho, a miner from Udayapur district, Nepal. The body has been sent for post-mortem at Haflong, with arrangements being made to return it to the family following all necessary formalities.

The crisis began on Tuesday when nine miners were trapped in an illegal rat-hole coal mine in Tin Kilo, Umrangso. As of now, rescue operations have been underway for over 48 hours, with teams working tirelessly to locate the remaining miners.

The ongoing crisis has renewed calls for stronger regulation and enforcement against illegal mining activities in the region.