Umrangso mine crisis: Rescuers pull body from flooded mine; race to save others intensify

Umrangshu, Jan 8: Deep divers from the Indian Navy have recovered a body from an 85-foot-deep flooded mine in the Tin Kilo area of Umrangso.

The deceased has been identified as Ganga Bahadur Srestho from Udayapur district, Nepal. Eight other miners remain trapped in what has become an increasingly desperate rescue operation that has been on since the past 48 hours.

Personnel from the Navy, Army, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are leading the rescue efforts.

Divers from the Navy’s 21 Para unit, flown in yesterday from Vizag, have been using advanced equipment, including remote-controlled cameras, to locate the trapped miners and assess conditions inside the mine.

To aid the operation, high-capacity de-watering pumps from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed.

Additionally, an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) pump is en route from Kumbhigram in Silchar. The pump is awaiting weather clearance and will be airlifted via an MI-17 helicopter to accelerate its use.

Rescue teams are racing against the clock as hopes for the survival of the remaining trapped miners dwindle. The challenging conditions, including the depth of the mine and extensive flooding, have significantly complicated the rescue process.

Expressing his concern, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been providing updates on the operation.

“21 Para divers have just recovered a lifeless body from the bottom of the well. Our thoughts and prayers are with the grieving family,” he shared on social media.

The Chief Minister also confirmed discussions with Union Coal Minister Kisan Reddy, who has assured full support from Coal India.

"He has promptly issued directions to @CoalIndiaHQ to extend full support to the Assam government in this mission," Sarma stated in a previous update.

The incident occurred on January 6, when a sudden influx of water flooded the illegal coal mine, trapping nine workers underground.

The flooding is believed to have been triggered by a breach in an adjacent unused mine, causing water levels in the active site to rise rapidly.

The mine, operating without proper authorisation or safety measures, has become the site of a multi-agency rescue mission.

As the families of the trapped miners and the people wait for a successful rescue, the tragedy has highlighted the dangers of illegal mining and the urgent need for stricter enforcement of safety regulations.