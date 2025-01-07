Umrangso mine crisis: Illegal operation leads to arrest; rescue ops enter 4th attempt

Haflong, Jan 7: An individual has been arrested after over 10 miners were trapped in what appears to be an illegal coal mine in Tin Kilo, Umrangso.

The arrested individual, Punish Nunisa, is being held under Sections of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, as authorities continue their investigation into the incident.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the arrest, stating that initial findings suggest the mine was operating illegally.

He revealed that an FIR had been registered by the police under Umrangso Police station (Case No: 02/2025, invoking Sections 3(5)/105 BNS, along with Section 21(1) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957).

Sarma further confirmed that Nunisa had been apprehended in relation to the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, a worker, who managed to escape earlier, reported that 40 miners had entered the illegal site, with 15 workers still trapped inside.

The trapped workers have faced mounting challenges due to surging water levels inside the mine, which led to failed rescue attempts.

A first-hand account from the miner suggested that the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and Army's initial efforts were hindered by the rising water levels, which, according to reports, have gone up to 100 feet.

Despite the three initial setbacks, the rescue teams are pushing forward with a fourth attempt to retrieve the trapped individuals.

"The fourth attempt is underway," confirmed a source at the site.

The NDRF Chief, Nripendra Tiwari, highlighted the difficulty in coordinating the rescue due to a lack of accurate information from the mine management regarding the exact number of miners still trapped.

Mines and Minerals Minister Kaushik Rai added that a team from the Indian Navy, arriving from Vishakapatnam, will join the rescue operation.

The Navy personnel are expected to land at Kumbirgram Airport in Silchar before proceeding to the mine site via helicopter.

As authorities continue their efforts, the situation remains dire for those still trapped, with the operation now entering its fourth phase.

Relatives and loved ones of the trapped miners continue to gather at the mine site, with recent reports indicating they have taken up position, anxiously awaiting news of the rescue.