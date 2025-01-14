Umrangso mine crisis: Geological Survey probes river link as pumps fail to lower water levels

Guwahati, Jan 14: Efforts to rescue trapped miners from the illegal rat-hole mine in Tin Kilo, Umrangso, entered their ninth day, with teams from the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) struggling against high water levels inside the hole.

The operation, which fished out three dead bodies on January 11, has seen continued dewatering efforts, but high-powered pumps have so far failed to significantly reduce the water levels.

On Tuesday, Chief MInister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that despite 48 hours of continuous pumping, the water level doesn’t drop below 1 ft, which is hindering the progress of the rescue operation.

Addressing the challenge in a press briefing in Rani, the Chief Minister indicated that the nearby Kapili River might be complicating the dewatering process. "We suspect a possible connection between the river and the mine, which could be obstructing the water drainage. It will take another three to four days for a comprehensive report to be prepared," Sarma stated.

To assist with the investigation, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) began studying the site on Tuesday to determine if there is a deep underground connection between the river and the mine. “The GSI is expected to return with their findings soon,” Sarma added.

Earlier in the day, a team of Navy deep divers, who had been involved in the rescue operation since January 7, were withdrawn from the site.

So far, four bodies have been recovered from the mine. The first body, identified as Ganga Bahadur Shrestha from Nepal, was recovered on January 8. Three additional bodies were retrieved on January 11 — Lijen Magar (27) from Dima Hasao, Khusi Mohan Rai (57) from Kokrajhar, and Sarat Goyary (37) from Sonitpur.

On the day the additional bodies were recovered, Chief Minister Sarma reassured the public and the affected families in a live social media session. "We are all saddened by the events at Umrangso. We will do everything in our power to assist the families of the victims and ensure justice is served. Those found guilty of any involvement in this incident will face strict punishment," Sarma vowed.