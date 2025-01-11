Umrangso mine crisis: FIRs filed against CEM Debolal Gorlosa, wife Kanika

Umrangso, Jan 11: First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed against the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, Debolal Gorlosa, and his wife, Kanika Hojai, for their alleged involvement in operating an illegal rat-hole coal mine in Umrangso, Dima Hasao.

The FIRs, registered at Umrangso Police Station on Friday, accuse the couple of violating the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and Supreme Court's ban on rat-hole coal mining. The legal action reportedly follows a growing public outcry over illegal mining operations in the region.

The FIRs, filed by members of Congress’ Dima Hasao unit, Kome Kemprai and Pitush Langthasa, call for the immediate arrest of Gorlosa and Hojai.

The charges mentioned in the FIR include Section 303 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BHS) and relevant provisions of the Environmental Protection Act, Mines and Minerals Act, and the Forest Conservation Act.









Kemprai, while expressing his frustration with the local authorities, claimed that Gorlosa has been involved in corruption for over a decade but has escaped arrest due to police complicity.

“The public has had enough. Only jail can keep them safe now as the public is outraged,” Kemprai told the The Assam Tribune.

Kemprai also shared his personal experience, revealing that he was jailed for eight months after speaking out against the alleged corruption of Gorlosa and his wife.

“During my arrest, the police told me not to go against the CEM. They’re all hand-in-glove,” he added.

The link between political figures and illegal coal mining in Dima Hasao first surfaced following the ongoing crisis at the Tin Kilo coal mine in Umrangso.

A challan issued by the Assam Mining Development Corporation (AMDC) on November 17, 2023, named Kanika Hojai in connection with the illicit mining activity.

Meanwhile, in response to the escalating issue, Sominder Karbi Amei (SKA), the Karbi apex body, alongside the Karbi Student Association (KSA), has appealed to the NGT to address the illegal coal mining activities in the district.









In a letter to the NGT on January 10, the organisations have urged immediate intervention to preserve the environment and ensure justice.

The letter, obtained by The Assam Tribune, highlighted the national importance of the issue, stating, “The illegal coal mining in Dima Hasao is not just a local issue but a national concern that threatens both human lives and ecological balance.”