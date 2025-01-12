Umrangso mine crisis: CM pledges support to victims' families, vows strict action

Guwahati, Jan 12: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed deep sorrow over the incident at the Umrangso mine, where five miners are still feared to be trapped in the flooded rat-hole mine.

As hopes of their rescue grow increasingly slim, rescue operations are continuing with urgent efforts to recover the trapped miners.

During a live session on a popular social media platform on Saturday evening, Chief Minister Sarma assured the public that severe consequences would be faced by those responsible for the illegal mining activity that led to this crisis.

“We are all saddened by the happenings at Umrangso. We will do everything in our power to assist the families of the victims and ensure justice is served. We will help and assist the affected people in every possible way," Sarma said, vowing that anyone found guilty of involvement in the incident would face strict punishment.

So far, rescue teams have recovered four bodies from the flooded rat-hole coal mine located at Tin Kilo Mile in Umrangso.

The first body, identified as Ganga Bahadur Shrestha from Nepal, was recovered on January 8. Three additional bodies were retrieved on January 11 - Lijen Magar, 27, from Dima Hasao; Khusi Mohan Rai, 57, from Kokrajhar; and Sarat Goyary, 37, from Sonitpur.

Despite these recoveries, five miners remain unaccounted for as search operations continue.

Rescue efforts have intensified, with authorities deploying underwater Remote Operating Vehicles (ROVs) and using five high-capacity water pumps to dewater the mine.

The water level, which initially rose to 30 meters, has been reduced to below 15 meters, as confirmed by Special Director General of Police (SDGP) Harmeet Singh on Saturday.

"We currently have 12 pumps in operation—six in the main shaft and six in three other shafts. The progress has allowed us to recover three additional bodies, bringing the total to four," Singh added.

The situation remains critical, with rescue teams working tirelessly around the clock to dewater the mine and reach the remaining trapped miners.