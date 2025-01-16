Umrangso mine crisis: Cabinet orders judicial inquiry; Rs 10 L for victims’ families

Guwahati, Jan 16: As rescue operations continue to dewater the flooded illegal rat-hole coal mine in Umrangso's Tin Kilo, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident.

To be headed by retired judge of Gauhati High Court Anima Hazarika, the inquiry is expected to examine the matter and “fix responsibility against responsible officers, individuals and institutions”.

The decision was made during a cabinet meeting in Morigaon on Thursday, with Chief Minister Sarma informing that the enquiry committee is expected to submit its report within three months.

In addition to the judicial probe, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will also be formed to investigate the incident based on FIRs filed in connection with the case. The SIT's progress will be monitored by the Justice Hazarika committee.

"After gathering necessary inputs from the officers on the ground, we have decided to initiate a judicial inquiry, which will provide all the information on the coal mine tragedy," Sarma said.

The cabinet also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of each victim involved in the crisis. As of now, four bodies have been recovered from the illegal mine and operations continue to locate the remaining five miners, though the chances of survival are low after 11 days.

The government is also taking steps to investigate the broader issue of illegal coal mining in the region. With around 220 coal mines identified in the Umrangso area, the Assam government will gather satellite data to track the formation of these mines.

“The state will collaborate with ISRO and foreign satellite agencies to collect accurate data on the situation,” said the Chief Minister.

Sarma also mentioned that the government, in collaboration with the Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (CMPDI), will work towards filling up illegal coal mine pits to prevent future accidents.

“We have learned that many animals have lost their lives after falling into the mines. To prevent such incidents, we will take necessary action with the help of the CMPDI,” he said.

Meanwhile, rescue operations in the Tin Kilo area, where the illegal rat-hole mine is located, entered their 11th day on Thursday. Rescue teams from the Army, NDRF, and SDRF are facing significant challenges due to high water levels inside the mine.

To aid the investigation, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) has begun studying the site to determine whether there is an underground connection between the mine and the river.

"The GSI is expected to return with their findings soon," Sarma informed.