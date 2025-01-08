Umrangso crisis: Rescue efforts continue as debate on illegal mining & political links rage

Umrangso, Jan 8: The ongoing rescue operations at a coal mine in Tin Kilo, Umrangso, have once again drawn attention to the deep-rooted issue of illegal rat-hole mining in the region.

As Navy, Army, and NDRF personnel continue their frantic efforts to save the trapped miners in the flooded illegal coal mine, the crisis has exposed the widespread illegal mining operations that have been ongoing for years in Dima Hasao.

“The situation in Tin Kilo is just the tip of the iceberg. Other areas like Kalamati have also been affected by illegal mining activities," a source with knowledge of the situation said, requesting anonymity.

"These areas, like Tin Kilo, have not been leased out by the Assam Mining Development Corporation (AMDC). Yet, some local license holders, facing depleting coal reserves in their allotted areas, have turned to mining in these unapproved regions,” the source added.

As the crisis unfolded, a link between the illegal mining operation and local political figures too has emerged.

Kanika Hojai, the wife of the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, has been named in a challan issued by the AMDC on November 17, 2023. The document is in possession of The Assam Tribune.













Kanika Hojai, the wife of the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, has been named in a challan issued by the AMDC





"The region has seen a rise in syndicates of coal mine owners exploiting AMDC licenses to extract coal from areas that are not legally approved for mining. They either buy or forcibly take over land from locals to carry out these illegal activities. This has been an ongoing problem that authorities have failed to adequately address," said the source.

Earlier on Tuesday, amidst the rescue operation at Tin Kilo, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that an individual named Punish Nunisa was arrested by the police and said, “Prima facie, it appears to be an illegal mine.”

Despite acknowledging the problem of illegal mining, the Chief Minister pointed to the jurisdictional complexities posed by the region’s status under the Sixth Schedule.

"The area falls under the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, and as such, the state government's authority is limited. However, we have instructed the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter," Sarma added.









Acknowledging the problem of illegal mining, the Chief Minister pointed to the jurisdictional complexities posed by the region’s status under the Sixth Schedule.





TheUmrangso coal mine crisis has drawn widespread public concern, especially after Navy divers recovered the dead body of a Nepalese miner from the mine.

As the investigation into the incident continues, the Assam government faces growing pressure to take decisive action against illegal mining practices in the region.