Umrangso coal mine crisis: Six more arrests bring total to 11

Haflong/ Silchar, Jan. 19: The number of arrests in the ongoing investigation into the illegal rat-hole mine mishap in Umrangso, Tin Kilo, has risen to 11 after six more individuals were apprehended on Saturday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sumanjit Langthasa, Santosh Gurung, Afjal Hussain, Bikram Girisa, and Mon Bahadur Rai from Dima Hasao, and Afjal Hussain and Enam Uddin from Hojai.

Dima Hasao Superintendent of Police (SP) Mayank Kumar Jha told The Assam Tribune that the arrests were made following the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh.

“Of the 11, nine persons hail from Dima Hasao district. The process to seal all the rat-holes is underway. Access to such mines has been restricted in the meantime,” Jha informed on Sunday.

An all-out drive has been launched to seal all rat-holes and seize equipment from the mine sites, as per the DGP's orders. Earlier on Saturday, police arrested Rono Bhadra Hasnu, Dildar Hussain, and Bipul Purusha.

Prior to these arrests, Hanan Laskar, the manager of the coal mine, and Phunesh Nunisa had also been apprehended.

The illegal coal mining operation in Umrangso, which resulted in a mishap on January 6, left at least nine laborers feared trapped inside an abandoned mine.

Four bodies have been recovered so far, while rescue operations continue at the site with the help of teams from the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Kaushik Rai, the Minister of Mines and Minerals overseeing the rescue efforts, distributed an ex-gratia of Rs. 10 lakhs to the families of the deceased on January 18.

He also announced that the next of kin (NoK) of the five individuals still missing would receive the same amount, regardless of whether they are found alive or deceased.

The compensation was handed over in the presence of Debolal Garlosa, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council.

Interestingly, multiple FIRs have been filed against CEM Garlosa and his wife Kanika in connection with the Tin Kilo illegal mine incident, by several civil bodies and organisations.

On January 16, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced a judicial inquiry into the incident, which will be led by retired Gauhati High Court judge Anima Hazarika.

Additionally, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will investigate the matter based on the FIRs filed in connection with the case. The SIT’s progress will be closely monitored by the inquiry committee headed by Justice Hazarika.