Umrangso coal mine crisis: Oppn alleges political influence, demands high-level probe

Guwahati, Jan 9: The coal mine crisis in Umrangso, Dima Hasao, has prompted the Opposition to raise concerns over the alleged ongoing illegal mining in the region, demanding strict action against those responsible.

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has called for a high-level investigation into illegal mining activities in the region, alleging the involvement of key political figures in the scandal.

Highlighting the seriousness of the issue, APCC President Bhupen Kumar Borah alleged that "influential individuals" were implicated in the crisis.

“There are influential individuals involved at higher levels. A thorough investigation is essential to identify and bring the main culprits to justice,” he told the press.

APCC Working President Zakir Hussain Sikdar visited the site on Wednesday and claimed that such operations could not have taken place without government approval.

Sikdar also criticised the lack of safety measures for labourers working in the said mine.

Responding to reports of the involvement of North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member (CEM) Debolal Garlosa and his wife, Kanika Hojai, in illegal mining activities in Dima Hasao, Sikdar reaffirmed the Congress party's resolve to ensure the culprits face justice.

During their site visit, the Congress delegation met with the District Commissioner and Superintendent of Police, demanding swift rescue operations and adequate compensation for the victims' families.

Adding to the political uproar, the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) accused the state government of orchestrating a cover-up to shield a larger coal smuggling syndicate while targeting minor players.

The AJP criticised the recent arrest of Punish Nunisa, a cousin of CEM Garlosa’s wife, calling it a “diversionary tactic”.

They further alleged that major cement companies were complicit in the illegal operations and demanded a judicial inquiry into the scandal.

AJP Chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi condemned the continued illegal rat-hole coal mining in districts such as Tinsukia, Karbi Anglong, and Dima Hasao, despite bans imposed by the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal.

The AJP also called for the immediate arrest of key officials, including the Managing Director of Assam Mineral Development Corporation Ltd., Natarajan Anand, accusing him of issuing illegal transport passes over the past three years, which allegedly facilitated the sale of millions of tonnes of coal.