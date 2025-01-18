Umrangso aftermath: 13 illegal rat-hole mines shut down in Margherita

Umrangsho, Jan 18: In the wake of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s announcement of a judicial inquiry into the Umrangso coal mine crisis, authorities in Margherita sub-district, Assam, have launched a crackdown on illegal mining operations.

On Saturday, the Margherita administration, in collaboration with local police, Coal India, and APDCL, destroyed 13 rat-hole mines in Namdang, seizing a significant cache of mining tools and equipment.

According to Executive Magistrate Pratim Gogoi, the operation, which began at 8:30 am, uncovered several unauthorised mining sites.

“We destroyed almost 13 mining rat holes. During the operation, workers actively engaged in the mines were detained by the police,” Gogoi stated.

In addition to dismantling the mines, authorities dismantled electrical lines supplying power to the sites and seized pumps, motors, and other mining tools.

An abandoned Coal India office repurposed with electrical equipment was sealed, while an excavator found at the site was transported to the Margherita police station.





The seized excavator

The owners of these illegal mines remain unidentified. Gogoi confirmed that investigations are underway to identify those responsible for the operations.

This intensified action follows the tragic incident in Umrangso’s Tin Kilo area, where a rat-hole coal mine collapse on January 6 left several miners trapped.

Rescue teams from the Army, NDRF, and SDRF have so far recovered four bodies, while efforts continue to locate five miners still trapped.

The Umrangso tragedy has led to increased scrutiny of the region’s mining activities. Earlier on Saturday, three more arrests were made in Haflong, bringing the total to five as the investigation into the collapse progresses.