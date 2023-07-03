Uma makes it to India team; to face Bangladesh

Guwahati, July 3: In a historic first, Assam's Uma Chetry has been selected to represent the India senior women's cricket team which will be visiting Bangladesh for a limited-overs tour, starting July 9 in Mirpur.

This is for the first time that a cricketer from the state will be donning the senior India jersey. Although a number of players from Assam (male and female) have represented the nation at various age group tournaments as well as the India A squads, this is for the first time in history that a player will be featuring in the senior team.

The Indian team is scheduled to play three T20Is and as many ODIs against Bangladesh. All six matches will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirpur.

Uma has been selected for both the T20 and ODI squads which Harmanpreet Kaur will lead. The wicketkeeper batter had played for the Indian women’s team in the recently concluded Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Emerging Women’s Asia Cup.