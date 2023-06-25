Uma Chetry cherishes India ‘A’ experience

Guwahati, June 25: Whatever opportunity she got, Uma Chetry tried her best to utilise these. The 20-year-old cricketer from Bokakhat in Assam has played a crucial role for India ‘A’ in the Women's Emerging Asia Cup (T20) recently in Hong Kong.

Though the opponents were not the toughest ones, it was an experience worth remembering for Uma. It was her maiden international event and she helped her side to win the title.

“I must say, the experience was great. In the team, I got to meet the girls from all across the country. Some of them have played in the IPL with big names. Though we didn’t get to play all the matches due to poor weather conditions, I tried to learn a thing or two from the matches we played. Playing matches always help to learn new things,” Uma told The Assam Tribune.

Though India were clubbed with Pakistan, Thailand and Hong Kong in Group A, they could play just two matches including the final. In the two matches, Uma scored an unbeaten 16 in the first match and in the second match she scored 22. While keeping the wickets, she recorded four dismissals including two stumpings.

Before this tournament, Uma was selected for a camp at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore. And based on her display in the camp, she was chosen to represent India A.

“The Bangalore camp really helped me to boost my confidence. Its mentors and the coaches in the camp helped me in believing that I can do it,” the right-hand batter said.

This is just the beginning. And someone like Uma who comes from a very humble background wants to work harder to reach new heights in the days to come.

“I think this is just the beginning. I need to keep working hard to reach where I wish to be. I’m thankful to Assam Cricket Association, Bokakhat Cricket Association and the local people of Bokakhat for their continuous support and guidance.

Looking back:

It was in 2011/12, when Uma started playing cricket. At that time, there were hardly any girl who would come to play cricket. So, she had to play with the boys. And she continued to do so for the next several years.

But it was difficult for her to carry on with the journey. Her father Lok Bahadur Chetry is a farmer. The support of her parents has been immense.

“Whenever I feel low…not just in cricket, but in my daily life as well, my mother (Dipa Chetry) always stands there to pull me up. She has been my best friend and my backbone. For a middle-class family like us, it’s very difficult to pursue a dream in sports, but she motivated me to go ahead,” said Uma.

She is also grateful to her coaches Raja Rahman and Mehboob Alam.

Former Assam Ranji player Subhadeep Ghosh who accompanied India ‘A’ team as a fielding coach was highly impressed with Uma. Subhadeep termed Uma as a fearless cricketer.