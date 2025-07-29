ULFA(I) alleges Army used Polish-made warmate drones in July 13 camp attack

Guwahati, July 29: The banned ULFA(I) on Monday released photos of wreckages of drones used to attack its camps on July 13, and said that these loitering munitions manufactured by a Polish defence firm were procured by Indian Army in 2022.

Two bases of the outfit were destroyed in a string of drone attacks, killing several cadres and injuring many. The Indian Army denied the attacks.

“From the debris of the drones, one particular drone is identified that the attacker used, Poland-made Warmate loitering munition laden with controversial ‘Thermobaric Bomb (Vacuum Bomb)’, said a joint statement by ULFA(I) and its close ally PLA, which also suffered losses in the strikes.

“The Warmate combat unmanned aerial vehicle is manufactured by WB Electronics SA (WB Group) Poland, a private defence company, its operational range is 30 km,” the outfits said.

They said that the Indian Army had tested the drones in Kashmir, in Ladakh region, and also during Operation Sindoor.

“From our camps, so far, we have recovered five Type 3 Warmate wreckages of year 2022, the same year India received from WB Electronics SA, Poland and serial numbers are 22001930, 22002508, 22002549, 22007040 and 22007293,” they said.

The outfits said that UAVs like Skystriker developed by Bengaluru-based Alpha Design in collaboration with Israel’s Elbit Systems, were also used in the strikes.

They claimed that according to the local public, it was reported that UAVs were launched from Wangti and a place between Nampong and Joyrampur.