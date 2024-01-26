ULFA pro-talks faction meets CM Sarma; discusses rehabilitation of ex-cadres

Guwahati, Jan 26: Following the landmark agreement of December 29, 2023, led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the leadership of ULFA (Pro Talks) disbanded their former insurgent organisation and established a new socio-cultural platform, the Asom Jatiya Bikash Mancha, dedicated to serving the people of Assam through democratic avenues. This move reflects a shift towards peaceful and constructive engagement for the betterment of the region.

Informing about the development, the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to the microblogging site 'X', saying, “The leadership of ULFA (Pro Talks) disbanded their erstwhile insurgent organisation and constituted a new socio-cultural platform, the Asom Jatiya Bikash Mancha, to serve the people of Assam through democratic means. Their leadership met me to communicate this decision in person. As they turn over a new leaf, I can’t help but imagine the momentousness of this occasion. An entire generation in our state grew up thinking such a transition was impossible. Our immense gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri ji for his vision of a Viksit Bharat has inspired many groups to join the path of peace and progress.”

During the meeting with the 13-member delegation from the disbanded pro-talks faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), on Thursday, CM Sarma engaged in discussions regarding the rehabilitation of former ULFA ex-cadres. The talks centred around strategies and plans for reintegrating these individuals into mainstream society.





Three cheers to new beginnings!



Following the historic December 29th 2023 agreement signed under the leadership of Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji, the leadership of ULFA (Pro Talks) disbanded their erstwhile insurgent organisation and constituted a new… pic.twitter.com/QWgFEqz62a — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 25, 2024



