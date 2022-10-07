ULFA leader Anup Chetia's daughter marries Bangladeshi-Australian lad

Guwahati, Oct 7: Pro-talk ULFA leader Anup Chetia's daughter Banya Baruah recently married a Bangladeshi youth namely Anirban Choudhury based in Australia.

As per reports, the marriage was solemnised on September 30. The couple got to know each other when they were studying in Mastermind International School in Dhaka. During that time insurgency was at its peak and Chetia along with other leaders were camping at Bangladesh to carry out insurgency activities. He was arrested in Bangladesh in 1997, and was later handed over to India on 2015. Since then, Chetia has been negotiating peace talks with the government of India.

Meanwhile, the groom who along with his family is settled in Australia will be holding a reception at Melbourne on November.

While the Internet is abuzz with the pictures of the newly wedded couple, questions are also being raised against the pro-ULFA talks leader Anup Chetia and his stance on CAA and 'illegal migration' from Bangladesh-- on the foundation of which the proscribed outfit was established.

Earlier, in 2018 during the 38th session of the UNHRC, Banya while speaking on behalf of the Indigenous Forum, Assam, regarding the then Citizenship Amendment Bill, said that the bill will reduce the indigenous communities of Assam into minorities. While speaking about her organisation she said that the government has failed to uphold its duty to safeguard the rights of the people of Assam.

She along with her brother used to live with fake identity in Bangladesh until she came back to India where she adopted her true identity, said reports.