ULFA-I throws challenge at Assam Police Cyber cell by opening social media account

Guwahati, Jan 29: Defying the Assam Police Cyber Cell, the extremist group United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) issues a challenge by creating a social media account and extending invites to potential members to join their organisation.

A Facebook account under the name ‘ULFA Independent’ was created on May 6, 2023, wherein they invite people willing to join the organisation.

It is further learned that the banned outfit has also created a YouTube channel where they post videos.

The creation of social media accounts by the insurgent group has thrown a challenge at the cyber cell of the Assam Police.











