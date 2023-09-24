ULFA (I) team departs for Assam; Police on high alert

Guwahati, September 24: The proscribed militant organization, United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), Independent, has departed for Assam amid ongoing talks with the government.

It is reported that the ULFA (I) contingent is armed with advanced weaponry and is currently en route to Assam from Myanmar.

According to intelligence reports, the potential entry of this group into Assam is imminent and the anticipated point of entry for this team is suspected to be from Tinsukia.

However, the motives of this party remain unclear at this time. It is uncertain whether they intend to engage in subversive activities along the Assam border or if their arrival in Assam signifies a willingness to join the ongoing negotiations.

In response to these developments, Assam police is on high alert as security measures have been heightened along the Myanmar border.

The district administrations along the border, Central Security Forces, and the Indian Army have also been put on alert following the development.

Stringent security protocols have been implemented at all land and water borders within Kamrup (Metro).