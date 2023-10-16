ULFA-I seeks clarification from Bengali speaking population on splitting of Barak Valley

Guwahati, Oct 16: The United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent, (ULFA-I), which opposes the proposal to split Barak Valley from Assam, asked the state’s Bengali-speaking people to express their stance on the issue within 60 days.

In a statement issued by the outfit, it said that if the Bengalis did not make their stance on the problem known within 60 days, they would be held responsible for any "untoward incident".

As per reports, the development comes after an organisation centred in the Barak Valley, known as the Barak Democratic Front (BDF), has been vouching for the creation of a new state.

An e-mail statement from the outlawed group said, "Various communities in Assam have been living in harmony and in unity. But Pradip Dutta Roy has been trying to create a division among people by raising the demand for separating Barak Valley. He has no right and his forefathers have no contribution to the protection of the Barak Valley from partition. We will, in no circumstances, allow division of Assam."

The Barak Valley, which is dominated by Bengali-speaking Hindus and Muslims in South Assam, consists of Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi districts. Out of 126 Assembly seats, 16 are held by the region. Since the majority of elected officials come from the Assamese-dominated Brahmaputra Valley, many in the districts have claimed that the area has been ignored. Hence, they are demanding a separate state.