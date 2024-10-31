ULFA-I network in Upper Assam hit again: 7 more OGWs, one linkman nabbed

Guwahati, Oct 31: In a series of coordinated operations, Assam Police, Military Intelligence, and security forces have successfully nabbed seven United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) over ground workers (OGWs) and linkmen between October 26 and 30 across various districts in Upper Assam.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sonu Sonar from Jagun, Babul Dehungia from Tinsukia, Ashok Ali from Sibsagar, Tonglong Konyak from Mon District in Nagaland, Ajit Changmai from Sibsagar, Boiln Burah from Sibsagar, and Kiran Sharma from Jagun, Tinsukia.

Aimed at dismantling the proscribed outfit’s network, the operations were carried out across the districts of Charaideo, Sibsagar, Dibrugarh, and Tinsukia.

With these arrests, authorities have apprehended a total of 10 OGWs linked to ULFA-I commanders Major General Arunodoy Dahotia and Brigadier Ganesh Lahon, a statement from the security agencies said.

This latest operation follows an operation on October 25, which resulted in the arrest of three individuals connected to the insurgent group from two districts of Upper Assam.

The joint operations, which are reportedly still ongoing, aim to dismantle the remaining network associated with ULFA-I, especially in view of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations in January 2025.

These extensive counter-insurgency operations were prompted by a significant security threat posed by ULFA-I, which claimed responsibility for planting bombs at over 20 locations across Assam on Independence Day.

During extensive search operations following the threat, the law enforcement agencies had recovered Improvised Explosive Devices-like items from multiple sites, including four locations in Guwahati—Gandhi Basti, Panbazar, Narengi, and Lastgate—as well as in Sivasagar, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, and Nagaon districts.

As the operations continue, security forces remain vigilant in their efforts to secure Assam against insurgency-related threats.