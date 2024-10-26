ULFA-I network hit: Two overground workers, linkman held in Upper Assam

Guwahati, Oct 26: Two overground workers (OGWs) and one linkman of the United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) were apprehended in two separate operations across as many districts of Upper Assam on Friday.

The OGWs and linkman have been identified as Ujjal Gohain, Shashanka Rajkhowa, and Prem Newar, respectively.

In a coordinated intelligence-based counter-insurgency operation, Military Intelligence and Assam Police apprehended Ujjal and Shashanka from Chabua in Dibrugarh district, while Prem was nabbed in Namtola, Charaideo district.

According to a statement released by security agencies, all three were in active communication with senior ULFA-I commanders, SS Brig Arunodoy Dahotia and SS Brig Ganesh Lahon, via WhatsApp, an encrypted messaging platform.

This intelligence was shared with the Inspector General of Police (Northeast Region), leading to the operations and subsequent arrests.

The joint operations remain ongoing as security forces aim to dismantle remaining networks connected to ULFA-I in the region.

The arrests come 10 days after security agencies apprehended four individuals in connection with a foiled abduction attempt of a top Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) employee by the proscribed outfit in Sivasagar.

Addressing a press conference on October 16, Sivasagar SP Subhrajyoti Bora disclosed that the suspects had been planning the abduction with a group of ULFA-I cadres for several months.

Authorities highlighted the significance of these operations in countering insurgency threats and ensuring stability in Assam.



