ULFA (I) last mile in Assam's path to peace: Himanta

Guwahati, Jan 26: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday urged members of the ULFA (I) to return to the mainstream, as the outfit is the “last mile” in the state's path to peace.

Once it comes for talks, Assam will transform into an “island of peace”, he said.

"It is not the same Assam as it was when the ULFA was formed. Today, the state is fast moving on the path of development. There has been a change in the mindset of people and this change should reflect in the ULFA (I), too," Sarma said at an event here to celebrate the 74th Republic Day.

"ULFA (I) is the last mile in the path to peace. I am confident we will be able to reach there soon," the CM said.