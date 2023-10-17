ULFA-I demands clarity on Barak Valley; BDF remains unfazed

Silchar, October 17 - The United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) has taken a strong stance against the proposal to separate Barak Valley from Assam, demanding clarification from the Bengali-speaking population in Assam.

In a press statement, the militant group has set a 60-day deadline for a response, warning that it will not be held responsible for any untoward incidents or attacks should their ultimatum go unanswered.

The dispute took a new turn when Pradip Dutta Roy, the chief convenor of the Barak Democratic Front (BDF), the organization responsible for advocating the separation of Barak Valley from Assam, downplayed ULFA-I's demands.

In a statement to the media, Roy expressed his indifference to the threats posed by the separatist faction, saying that he has faced such challenges in the past and remains steadfast in his pursuit of the region's separation.

Roy raised a question in his statement, pointing out that ULFA-I, which was originally formed in Jorhat and has historical ties to Bangladesh, should not harbor animosity towards Bengalis. He also emphasized that the democratic and just aspirations of the Bengali-speaking people could not be stifled through intimidation.

Furthermore, Roy urged all Assam-based organizations and political parties, including ULFA, to recognize the legitimacy of their demands.

The chief convenor clarified that the BDF's quest for separation is not a call for the establishment of a Bengali state. Rather, it represents the collective aspirations of all marginalized communities in Barak Valley, transcending linguistic lines.