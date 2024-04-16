ULFA-I claims responsibility for attack on Assam Rifles in Margherita

Guwahati, April 16: Hours after the attack on Assam Rifles, the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) on Tuesday claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was a part of their ‘Operation Protixudh’ (Operation Revenge).

In a press statement, the ULFA-I stated that they launched an ‘Operation Protixudh’ against the Assam Rifles in Namdang forest area near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border to avenge the deaths of the members of the banned outfit: self-styled (ss) second Lieutenant Gyan Asom, ss Sergeant Major Iyangshu Asom, and ss Lieutenant Uday Asom.

The banned outfit claimed that the vehicles of the Assam Rifles were damaged and several jawans sustained critical injuries, alleging that the security forces, to hide their flaws, cordoned off the area and airlifted the injured jawans for immediate medical attention.