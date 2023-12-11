ULFA-I claims responsibility for 2 grenade blasts, warns Assam DGP of further attacks

Guwahati, Dec 11: The banned group United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) has claimed responsibility for recent grenade blasts in Sivasagar and Tinsukia, warning Assam Director General of Police G.P. Singh against considering the state police as his "ancestral property" and threatening more attacks if he doesn't change his stance.

In a statement issued on Sunday evening, the militant group warned G. P Singh to carry out more grenade attacks if he did not shun his arrogance.

“We do not have any enmity with the Assam Police. However, we would like to warn G.P. Singh not to stake claim over the Assam Police as his ancestral property. He has given an identity of his arrogance which has hurt not only the sentiments of the officers/personnel employed in the Assam police but also the indigenous people of the state,” the outfit said in the statement.

While claiming responsibility for the two operations, the outfit said that it was just a mere reaction to the egoism that GP Singh has shown. “We would like the DGP to realise that in the future, the ULFA-I can conduct any kind of operation at any place if he does not stop considering the Assam Police as his ancestral property,” it added.

Two grenade explosions happened on November 22 and December 9. The first blast near the entrance to an army camp in Dirak, Tinsukia, on November 22 had no reported casualties. The second explosion took place at the 149 CRPF camp near Joysagar in Sivasagar.