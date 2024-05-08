ULFA (I) calls for widespread screening of "Protishruti" to combat drug menace

Guwahati, May 8: In a bid to address the growing concern of drug abuse and trafficking in Assam, the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) [ULFA (I)] has issued a call for the public to watch the upcoming film "Protishruti." Produced by Ratul Baruah and directed by Kishore Tahbildar, the movie sheds light on the alarming issue of narcotics consumption and trafficking.

Scheduled to premiere on May 24, 2024, "Protishruti" features acclaimed actresses Prastuti Parasor and Plabita Borthakur in leading roles.

In a press release issued by the organisation, it stated that during its active presence in the 1990s, it raised its voice against the proliferation of drugs in Assam.

It also stressed the urgency of addressing the drug menace, particularly among youth. The organisation highlighted the societal significance of "Protishruti," advocating for its widespread screening across all cinema halls in Assam for a duration of three to four weeks.



