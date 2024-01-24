ULFA dissolves after 44 years: Historic tripartite agreement prompts disbandment and rehabilitation efforts

Guwahati, Jan 24: Following a tripartite agreement signed on December 29, the pro-talk faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) officially dissolved 44 years after it was founded.

As per the agreement, ULFA must renounce violence, surrender weapons within 30 days and disband. The central government, the Assam government and ULFA were signatories to the agreement.

According to reports, Anup Chetia, the group’s general secretary, disclosed the decision to disband during a meeting in Assam’s Darrang district.

A seven-member monitoring committee, led by Chetia, was formed to oversee the agreement’s implementation. The committee aims to establish a sociocultural organisation, Asom Jatiya Bikash Mancha, preserving linguistic and cultural uniqueness.

Reports further revealed that further discussions with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma are planned, addressing disbandment and agreement implementation.

Meanwhile, considerations for rehabilitating cadres and engaging in profitable ventures were also discussed. ULFA will vacate all designated camps where its cadres were residing after the invitation of talks in 2011, with an official ceremony for weapons transfer to the state administration scheduled.

The agreement includes ex-gratia payments, economic and vocational training, and withdrawal of less serious criminal charges against the cadres.