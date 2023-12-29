85 years of service to the nation
Assam

ULFA, Centre, Assam Govt to sign peace accord

By The Assam Tribune
ULFA, Centre, Assam Govt to sign peace accord
AT Photo

Guwahati, Dec 29: In a significant development, a tripartite peace accord involving the pro-talks faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) along with the central and Assam governments is set to be signed on Friday. The agreement aims to put an end to the prolonged insurgency in the northeastern state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and several other leaders from the ULFA's pro-talks faction, headed by Arabinda Rajkhowa, will attend the signing.

According to reports, the accord will address various historical political, economic, and social issues in Assam, offering cultural protections and land rights to the indigenous people.

