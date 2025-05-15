UK, Assam discuss partnership in education, skilling & climate action

Guwahati, May 15: A team of Assam government officials led by chief secretary Ravi Kota held discussions with a team of visiting British diplomats and discussed potential areas of collaboration. The meeting was a follow-up to Advantage Assam 2.0 investment summit which was held in February.

The visiting delegation, led by Deputy High Commissioner (East and Northeast) Andrew Fleming, made a comprehensive presentation highlighting key focus areas for result-oriented collaborations across various sectors in partnership with the Government of Assam.

Fleming emphasised that a comprehensive strategic partnership could be developed, offering mutual benefits to both the Governments of India and the United Kingdom.

The discussions primarily focused on exploring potential areas for an Assam-UK partnership, with the UK’s expertise and support playing a key role in sectors like skilling and employment generation, education, incubation and start-up ecosystem, climate financing and knowledge exchange, agri-tech and bio-manufacturing.

The meeting discussed possibility of setting up Centres of Excellence in universities across Assam to foster academic growth, implementation of short-term certification courses and faculty development programmes and international engagement.

Collaborating with renowned UK agencies like Sport England and UK Sport to enhance grassroots to elite-level sports participation in Assam was also part of the discussion, besides exploring sports tech innovations and investments supported by passionate fan bases and cutting-edge sports education.

Additionally, the contribution of hydrocarbons in developing a sustainable transport system by reducing emissions and pollution was also addressed.

The Government of Assam expressed strong interest in partnering with the UK Government across these sectors, official said.





Had a productive meeting with Dr. @Andrew007Uk , Deputy High Commissioner to East and North East India of the British Deputy High Commission in Kolkata, along with his team, senior officials and heads of all relevant departments of the Government of Assam. This meeting was a… pic.twitter.com/FlZnxhnG4h — Chief Secretary, Assam (@CSAssam_) May 14, 2025

By

Staff Reporter