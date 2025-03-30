‘Uddipan’ to empower 200 youth to get free coaching for govt jobs in Doomdooma

Doomdooma, Mar 30: Doomdooma MLA and State Cabinet Minister for Labour Welfare, Tea Tribes and Adivasi Welfare and Home Affairs Rupesh Gowala has undertaken a special initiative titled 'Uddipan' to improve the education sector in his Assembly constituency.

As a part of this initiative, he is planning to provide free coaching to job-seeking youth with graduate degrees in the Doomdooma LAC area through his personal efforts. The minister announced this at a press conference held at a hotel here Friday afternoon.

"The training will be completely free, and only 200 youth will be given the training in the first phase for SSC, Bank PO, Railways, ADRE, etc. The training programme will start from mid-April and will be held at Hoonlal Higher Secondary School, Doomdooma," Gowala said.

To conduct the coaching programme, a management committee has been formed with the Principal of Doomdooma College, Dr Kamaleswar Kalita; Principal of Bir Raghav Moran Government Model College, Dr Amorjit Saikia; Principal of Hoonlal Higher Secondary School, Doomdooma Alip Khan; and retired teacher and former president of Tinsukia Zila Sahitya Sabha. Arjun Baruah, the president of the governing body of Doomdooma College; Prakash Dutta, an eminent gynaecologist and social activist; Dr Pranab Jyoti Deka, an advisor; teacher and social worker Abhijit Khataniar as chief convenor; professor of the Botany department of Doomdooma College Manoj Dutta; and teacher and social worker Dilip Prasad as joint convenor; and Anshuman Chowdhury, Subhashish Mallik and Jitu Gogoi as members, Gowala said.

He also said, the training will be conducted by the Magnetic Academy, a unit of SPM IAS Academy Guwahati. A selection test will be conducted if the number of applicants exceeds 200.

The committee's advisors, Prakash Dutta and Dr Pranab Jyoti Deka, and chief convener Abhijit Khataniar also addressed the press conference and praised the initiative of Minister Rupesh Gowala and sought the cooperation of all for the successful implementation of the programme.

The minister said he would provide assistance to any meritorious student belonging to a financially backward family of Doomdooma LAC who wishes to take up coaching to sit for JEE, NEET, etc., under the 'Uddipan' programme.





By

Correspondent