Udayaditya Bharali (1947–2025): Historian who chronicled Assam & challenged power

Guwahati, July 6: Eminent historian, social thinker and political commentator Professor Udayaditya Bharali died on Sunday after a prolonged illness, his family members said.

He was 78 years old and survived by his wife and two daughters.

Bharali was suffering from a prolonged illness and was on dialysis for several months, making him very weak physically, a close aide said.

Born in 1947 in Moran, Bharali began teaching History at the premier Cotton College in Guwahati from 1968 and retired in 2006 as the Principal of the same institute. He also served as the Head of the Department of History at the oldest college of the Northeast.

A known follower of Leftist ideologies, he was associated with the CPI(ML) and was a sympathiser of the Naxal movement. He was well-regarded among the opposition parties of Assam.

Later on in his life, Bharali became part of a larger citizens' forum and worked to build a common force against the ruling BJP. He has always been a critic of the state government and its policies.

The noted academician has penned several important books such as The Political History of Assam, Vol-1, published by the Government of Assam as an Associate Editor, and Hundred Years' History of Cotton College: 1901-2001 as a writer.

He is also a recipient of several accolades, including the Bishnu Prasad Rabha Award by the apex literary body Asam Sahitya Sabha in 1996.

Bharali was associated with several social organisations and sports bodies. He was the Assistant Secretary of the Assam Cricket Association, and Vice President and Joint Secretary of the Guwahati Sports Association.

Condoling his demise Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed deep anguish over the passing away of the eminent educationist and former Principal of Cotton College earlier this morning.

"HCM conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and offered prayers for the eternal peace of the departed soul," the Chief Minister's Office said in a post.

Senior Congress Leader and Chairman of Campaign Committee Bhupen Kumar Borah expressed deep sadness on the passing away of the "revered teacher, historian, distinguished intellectual and a thoughtful figure in every critical moment of Assam's national life".

"We pray for the eternal peace of his departed soul and extend our heartfelt condolences to the grieving family and all his admirers," he added.

Asom Gana Parishad president and Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora also condoled Bharali's demise and termed him a distinguished educator, thinker and eloquent writer.

"His demise is an irreparable loss to Assam's educational and social life. In this moment of sorrow, I pray for the eternal peace of his departed soul and extend my deepest condolences to his bereaved family, relatives and loved ones. Om Shanti!" he added.

Raijor Dal president and MLA Akhil Gogoi, who was a student of Bharali, said he was a father figure.

"He was my political guide. Visited his residence to pay my tribute to Sir. My deepest condolences to the family of Udayaditya Bharali Sir," he added.

Assam Jatiya Parishad president Lurinjyoti Gogoi offering his deepest condolences termed Bharali as the pioneer of modern Assamese history.

"Although I was not fortunate enough to be a direct student of his, he was our eternally respected teacher. He has been speaking out on behalf of the Assamese people with his loud voice and pen, and has shown the way to the nation," he said.

