Udalguri: Man prohibited to perform father's last rites for inter-caste marriage

Guwahati, Jan 28: In a heart-wrenching incident at Udalguri's Kalaigaon, a man has been compelled to file an FIR against his family members as he was prohibited to perform his father's last rites.

As per reports, it has been found that the man Pranjit Sandilya, has been debarred to lit the pyre of his dead father, for being married to a woman who doesn't belong to Sandilya's caste.

The incident occurred on January 24, when Sandilya's father, Bimal Prasad Sarma, breathed his last.

Pranjit, who belongs from an upper-caste Brahmin family tied knot with his wife five years ago who belongs from a lower-caste Vaishya family. According to Pranjit, the marriage has never been accepted by his family and thus had to leave his home for having an inter-faith marriage.

This case of social stratification has not only prohibited Pranjit to perform the last rites but had to face ostracisation from his family's end.

As per sources, the person will file an FIR against the discrimination which has hurt his sentiments and dignity.







