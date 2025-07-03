Udalguri man gets life term for murdering two minor stepbrothers

Kalaigaon, July 3: The court of the Sessions Judge, Udalguri recently sentenced one Neeraj Sarma to rigorous imprisonment for life and slapped a fine in a double-murder case.

Neeraj was convicted of killing his two stepbrothers, both minors. He was apprehended by the Tangla police.

On June 30, N Senabaya Deori, Session Judge, Udalguri court, gave the final judgment.

On December 21 last year, one Gita Sarmah lodged an FIR at Tangla Police Station stating that on December 20, 2024, at around 8.30 am, her two sons – Gaurab Sarmah (13) and Kaushik Sarmah (12) – had gone missing while on their way back home from Kendriya Jatiya Vidyalaya at Tangla.

Tangla police immediately swung into action and based on the statement given by the parents – Mahendra Sarmah and Gita Sarmah, police found the dead bodies of both the minors at Sastrapara forest near Tangla. Their necks were slit.

Police arrested Neeraj Sarma, stepbrother of the victims, immediately after the incident. Tangla police filed the final charge sheet within a short time.

Considering the nature of culpability and gravity of the offence, N Senabaya Deori, District and Session Judge, Udalguri sentenced Neeraj Sarma to rigorous imprisonment (RI) for life and a fine of rupees twenty thousand under Section 103(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023.

For the offence under Section 140(1) of BNS 2023, the judge sentenced him to RI for 10 years and a fine of rupees ten thousand.

The court also ordered the secretary of the District Legal Service Authority, Udalguri to pay an amount of rupees ten lakh to the next of kin of the deceased as compensation after verification.

People of Udalguri district thanked the police team and other senior officials for the successful completion of the investigation in a short time for which the culprit was punished in the court of law.