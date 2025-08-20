Udalguri BTC rolls: Women outnumber men by 8,122 in final voter list

Kalaigaon, Aug 20: The final electoral rolls for the ten constituencies of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) in Udalguri district were published here recently by district commissioner Pulak Patgiri.

As per the final electoral rolls, there will be 939 polling stations in the district for 7,39,114 voters (3,65,493 males, 3,73,615 females, and six third-gender voters).

Khwirwbari (ST) constituency will have 77 polling stations and 60,433 voters (29,855 males, 30,576 females, and two third gender

Bhergaon (ST) constituency will have 81 polling stations and 61,298 voters (29,803 males, 31,495 females)

Nonwi Serfang (non-ST) constuituency will have 69 polling stations and 56,811 voters (28,018 males, 28,792 females, and one third-gender).

Khaling duar (ST) constituency will have 84 polling stations and 68,129 voters (33,552 males, 34,577 females)

Mwdwibari (open) constituency will have 93 polling stations and 73,840 voters (36,392 males, 37,448 females)

Horisinga (ST) constituency will have 107 polling stations and 81,583 voters ( 40,363 males, 41, 219 females, and one third-gender)

Dwhwnsri (ST) constituency will have 130 polling stations and 95,497 voters (47,535 males, 47,961 females, and one third-gender)

Bhairabkunda (ST) constituency will have 91 polling stations and 72,233 voters (35,724 males, 36,509 females)

Pasnoi Serfang (non-ST) constituency will have 96 polling stations and 80,897 voters (40,107 males, 40,789 females, and one third-gender)

Rowta (ST) constituency will have 111 polling stations and 88,393 voters (44,144 males, 44,249 females).

There were 6, 23, 215 voters in all the ten BTC constituencies in Udalguri district as per the 2020 electoral rolls. According to the final electoral rolls of 2025, the total number of voters in Udalguri district is now 7,39,114, an increase of 1,15,899 voters (18.6 per cent increase).

It needs to be mentioned that as per the new electoral rolls, the total number of 939 polling stations in the district include 89 polling stations added to Udalguri district from other districts - Darrang (21 polling stations); Sonitpur (16 polling stations); and Biswanath (52 polling stations).