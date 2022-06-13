Two youths planning to join NSCN (IM) held in Sadiya

Guwahati, June 13: Two youths who were allegedly attempting to join the Naga outfit NSCN (IM) were apprehended by the Sadiya Police on Sunday.

As per reports, based on intelligent inputs the police conducted an operation and arrested the two youths from Sadiya in Tinsukia district. Officials informed the youths admitted that they were planning to join the outfit. They further stated that the situation is being monitored closely as the youths can be easily influenced through social media.

This comes in the aftermath of several youths especially from the Upper Assam region joining the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom -Independent (ULFA-I).

On April, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also expressed concern about youths joining the banned militant outfit and urged the parents to remain on guard.

At a time when the ruling government is boasting that peace has returned to the State as several militants have laid down arms, the fresh induction of the youths has raised speculations to the claims. Meanwhile, the ULFA (I) denied any recruitment drive being carried out by the outfit stating that some other elements are weaving a conspiracy to tarnish the image of the organisation.