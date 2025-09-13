‘Two years too late’, all about optics’: Gaurav Gogoi on Modi’s Manipur visit

Guwahati, Sept 13: Congress’ Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, on Saturday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Manipur, calling it “two years too late” and more about optics than addressing the state’s ground realities.

Gogoi said the Prime Minister should have come to Manipur at the very onset of the ethnic violence in May 2023, when clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities claimed over 260 lives and displaced thousands.

Opposition parties have repeatedly attacked Modi for not visiting the strife-torn state earlier, accusing him of ignoring the prolonged humanitarian crisis.

"The first step on the journey to peace and healing in Manipur should have been Prime Minister Modi's visit to the state two years ago," Gogoi said in a post on a popular microblogging website.

"Now two years late, his visit should primarily be about respecting the sentiments of the Northeast. Instead, the optics are tone deaf and concentrated on the image of the Prime Minister rather than the ground reality," Gogoi, who is also the president of Assam Congress, added.

Modi, in his visit to Kuki-majority Churachandpur and state capital Imphal, a Meitei stronghold, interacted with internally displaced people in both places.

He also addressed public meetings in the two towns and announced projects worth Rs 8,500 crores for the state.









