Two workers electrocuted to death in Assam's Dhemaji

Guwahati, Nov 25: In a tragic incident, two individuals who were working under the Jal Jeevan Mission project were electrocuted to death in Assam’s Dhemaji district.

According to reports, the incident took place in Dhemaji’s Gogamukh when both workers, during the installation of an electric post, came into contact with an 11,000-volt electric wire, following which they died on the spot.

The deceased workers have been identified as Kushal Chutia and Mukul Changmai from Lakhimpur’s Ghilamara.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased, along with the locals, alleged that lack of safety measures at the site led to this unfortunate incident.