Two women killed after truck reportedly hits scooter on NH-37 in Jorhat’s Teok

Jorhat, March 13: Two women were killed on the spot after a speeding truck allegedly rammed into their scooter from behind on National Highway 37 at Baduli Pukhuri in Teok under Jorhat district on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Kusum Guwala and Junmoni Guwala, residents of Umabari in Jorhat.

According to preliminary information, the accident occurred when the two women were travelling towards Jorhat on a scooter.

A truck coming from the same direction reportedly hit the two-wheeler from behind, throwing the riders onto the road.

The impact was severe and both women sustained critical injuries, dying on the spot before they could receive medical assistance.

Local residents and passers-by soon gathered at the site following the accident and reported that the truck driver fled the scene immediately after the collision.

An eyewitness said the accident occurred suddenly and the victims were thrown off their scooter after the collision.

“We were returning from our college when two women on a scooter passed by us. The accident happened a little ahead, so we could not see the exact moment of the crash. We suddenly heard a loud noise and saw the women being thrown off,” the eyewitness said.

“They were struggling for a few minutes, but by the time people gathered around them, they died on the spot,” the witness added.

Police later reached the spot and launched an investigation into the incident while efforts were underway to trace the truck involved in the accident.