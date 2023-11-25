Two ULFA-I cadres surrender before police in Assam's Sonari

Guwahati, Nov 25: Two active cadres of the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) have surrendered themselves before the police at Sonari in Charaideo district of Assam.

The duo have been identified as Nayan Patmaut, alias Bikash Axom and Deepak Hatibarua, alias Dibya Axom.

Notably, they also handed over a cache of weaponry, which included two grenades and two 9mm pistols, accompanied by 25 live rounds.

Meanwhile, the cadres have been taken into custody and further legal proceedings are underway.



