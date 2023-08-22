Two trucks loaded with cattle heads seized in Behali; four people arrested

Biswanath Chariali, Aug 22: Two trucks loaded with cattle heads were seized at Buraighat under Behali constituency in Assam on Tuesday.

On receiving information regarding the transportation of cattle heads in the area, the Behali Police set up a check point late at night following which two trucks loaded with cattle heads were seized by the police.

The police rescued as many as 50 cattle heads from the two trucks bearing registration number AS01-QC3867 and AS14C-6194. Four people including the drivers and helpers of the truck were also arrested.

The arrested drivers and helpers of the truck initially tried to deceive the police by giving them wrong information about the source and destination of the cattle heads. However, after mounting pressure they revealed that the cows were being brought from Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh and was heading towards West Bengal, the officer-in-charge of Behali police station Busing Bey informed.

The Behali Police is currently interrogating the arrested persons.