Two surrendered ULFA (I) cadres interrogated by Assam Police in extortion case

Guwahati, July 15: A special branch of the Assam Police today interrogated two surrendered United Liberation Front of Asom ULFA(I) cadres who were accused of extorting money.

As per sources, the two surrendered cadres identified as Sangram Asom and Ranjit Asom has been lodged in a special cell of the Assam Police in Kahilipara, Guwahati for interrogation.

There were allegations that the duo was involved in extortion of money ever since they surrendered in Tinsukia in February this year.