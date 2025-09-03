Two Rs 250-Cr luxury cruise ships to set sail on Brahmaputra by 2027: Sonowal

Guwahati, Sept 2: Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has announced a series of ambitious projects aimed at positioning Assam and the Northeast as a hub of India's river tourism and inland waterways growth.

Speaking at the Water Voyage Northeast 2025 conference on Tuesday, Union Minister Sonowal said that two luxury cruise ships are being built with a combined investment of Rs 250 crore for deployment on the Brahmaputra river.

Currently under construction at the Hooghly Cochin Shipyard in Howrah, the ships will be launched in 2027 under the government's Cruise Bharat Mission.

“The Brahmaputra is not just a river, it is our lifeline. By developing modern cruise terminals, ship repair facilities, and skill centres, we are unlocking the full potential of this mighty river," the Union Minister added.

He announced that more than Rs 1,000 crore has been invested in inland waterway infrastructure in the Northeast, with Rs 300 crore worth of projects already completed and the rest nearing completion.

The Union Minister said, "A Rs 239-crore ship repair facility at Pandu - the first-of-its-kind in the region- will be operational by 2026. A Rs 180-crore dedicated approach road linking NH-27 directly to Pandu Port by September 2025 and Rs 299-crore worth of tourist jetties at Guijan, Neamati, Bishwanath Ghat and Silghat will boost cruise tourism."

He also added that a Rs 188-crore worth Regional Centre of Excellence in Dibrugarh will train 5,000 maritime professionals.

Sonowal underlined that Assam already operates 14 of India's 25 river cruise vessels, and global recognition is growing.

"Forbes recently ranked the Ganga river cruise among the world's top 10. Assam is poised to become the next global river cruise destination," he said.

The Cruise Bharat Mission, launched last year, envisions 100 river cruise terminals and aims to double passenger numbers by 2029.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, Union Minister Sonowal said, "Under his leadership, the Northeast has been placed at the centre of India's maritime roadmap. Our youth will not only drive growth in Assam but also contribute to India's rise as a global maritime power."

IANS