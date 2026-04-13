Two rounds fired at ULFA-I chief’s Dibrugarh home; timing raises questions

Jorhat, Apr 13: Unidentified miscreants allegedly opened fire at the residence of United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) commander-in-chief Paresh Baruah in Upper Assam’s Dibrugarh district late Sunday night, raising fresh concerns over security in the region.

According to family members, the incident occurred shortly after midnight at Baruah’s residence in Jeraigaon under Chabua. At least two rounds of gunfire were reportedly heard, though no injuries were reported.

Baruah’s brother, Bimal Baruah, claimed that the incident was not captured on CCTV. “Nothing was recorded on the cameras,” he said.

Despite the presence of security personnel deployed by Assam Police, the assailants managed to carry out the firing, prompting questions from the family over how such a breach could occur.

A security guard stationed at the residence, identified as Samsam Sangwal, said the attacker could not be seen and the shots appeared to have been fired from a distance.

“We could not see who fired the shots. The gunfire seemed to have come from afar. We rushed outside after hearing the sound, but no one was found. Two rounds were fired, but we did not recover any bullet remnants,” he said.

Sangwal added that four personnel, including one personal security officer (PSO), are deployed at the residence in shifts.

He also suggested that the assailants may have collected the cartridges after firing. “I believe the gun was fired from a distance. We could not find any cartridges. They may have taken them away,” he said.

Notably, the incident comes just two days after ULFA(I)’s self-styled major general Arunoday Dohotia, also known as Bijit Baruah and considered a close associate of Paresh Baruah, returned home after leaving militant camps in Myanmar.

Dohotia had reportedly surrendered months earlier. The timing of the firing has raised further concerns among family members regarding the adequacy of security arrangements.

Sources said similar incidents of firing targeting the residence had occurred in 2000 and 2001. Authorities have not yet issued an official statement. An investigation is expected to follow.

With inputs from PTI