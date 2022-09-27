Two suspected Orangutans rescued from Assam-Mizoram interstate border

Silchar, Sep 27: Cachar Police rescued two rare species of wild animals, suspected to be chimpanzees, from a spot at Lailapur along the Assam-Mizoram interstate border.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta told The Assam Tribune that strict vigil is being maintained along the interstate border and these rare species of wild animals are suspected to be chimpanzees, which were being illegally transported by some unknown persons when intercepted. "It is suspected that these animals were brought from Myanmar or Indonesia via Mizoram. A criminal case has been registered and investigation is being augmented. We shall handover these animals to the Forest Department," the SP said.

On the other hand, environmentalists are suspecting this to be Orangutans, the primates found in the rainforests of Malayasia and Indonesia. Prof Parthankar Choudhury, Dean EP Odum School of Ecology and Environment Science Assam University Silchar, informed that these Orangutans are critically endangered species found in Indonesia. Drawing the attention of the Forest Department, the academician said that a forest check gate at Lailapur under Dholai Police station is the need of the hour.