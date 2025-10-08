Two of Zubeen’s PSOs suspended as SIT detects Rs 1- Cr transactions in their accounts

Guwahati, Oct 8: The two personal security officers (PSOs) attached with legendary singer Zubeen Garg was on Tuesday placed under suspension after transactions of more than Rs 1 crore were detected in their bank accounts even as one of the Singapore-based NRI wanted in connection with music icon’s death, appeared before the investigators here.

Official sources informed that the two PSOs – Paresh Baishya and Nandeswar Bora – failed to give any satisfactory explanation before the Special Investigating Team (SIT) vis-à-vis the transactions in their bank accounts.

It is, however, not confirmed whether the money was credited in their accounts at the instance of Zubeen Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma or anyone else.

Sources, while informing that the transactions were being verified, said that money was deposited by different individuals during the past many months.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday, said that he has asked the Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax department to investigate the financial angle in the Zubeen Garg death case.

Zubeen Garg had gone for swimming during the course of the yacht party on September 19 during which he breathed his last. The iconic singer was in Singapore to perform at the Northeast India Festival.

Meanwhile, after his appearance before the SIT, Rupkamal Kalita, one of the members of the Assam Association Singapore, was questioned for several hours. Kalita along with all those who were part of the yacht party were summoned by the investigating agency.

The Chief Minister had earlier set a deadline for those based in Singapore to face the SIT by October 6.

Anita Deka Mahanta, wife of prime accused Shyamkanu Mahanta once again visited the CID headquarters on Tuesday to meet her husband. Security personnel at the CID office took possession of a letter which Anita Deka Mahanta, according to sources, intended to hand over to her husband. The content of the letter is not known.

On Monday night, Zubeen Garg’s wife Garima Saikia Garg and sister Palme Borthakur took to social media posting emotionally-charged lines, and demanding justice for the legendary singer.

“The last one from this life... but we will be together again, very soon Goldie (Zubeen’s pet name). But I/we and all of us will have to know the reasons why you left us physically. Why? This is a big question! This very question is burning my hollow heart day in and day out. I want an answer...,” Garima said in a social media post where she also shared her photograph with her husband.

Talking to media persons on Tuesday, Garima said she does not want politics over the death of Zubeen Garg and they are only seeking answers as to what had transpired on that fateful day when Zubeen lost his life.

In her social media post Palme Borthakur also wrote, sharing a photograph with her brother: “You will again call me Momon whenever we will meet on the other side! We have now just one goal in mind and that is to fetch justice for you. People’s support shall be our motivation.”

The SIT has so far arrested four persons in connection with the mysterious death of Zubeen, including prime accused and chief organiser of Northeast India Festival Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer’s manager Siddharth Sharma, musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and co-singer Amirtprava Mahanta.

All the arrested accused are currently in the CID custody. Investigators have also questioned more than 20 individuals, including all those who had visited Singapore to attend the Northeast India Festival.