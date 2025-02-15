Two NSCN linkmen arrested in Charaideo for alleged extortion activities

Sivasagar, Feb. 15: Two linkmen of the proscribed outfit National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) were arrested in Namtola area of Charaideo district in Assam on Friday.

The two linkmen, identified as Morom Ali (40) and Sanju Das (25), were arrested following a raid carried out by the police on Friday.

Ali and Das were allegedly involved in extorting money from businessmen in Namtola for a long time. It is reported that the money was collected on behalf of Naga militant outfits.

It is learnt that Ali is a resident of Nagaon, while Das is from the Mon district of Nagaland.

When The Assam Tribune reached out to the in-charge of Namtola Police Station, Mrinal Deka on the matter, said, "Right now, we have nabbed two linkmen of NSCN, however, no details can be divulged as the investigation is ongoing."

Earlier, in December, a wanted cadre of the NSCN’s Nagalim-Khaplang’s Yung Aung (K-YA) faction was arrested from Charaideo’s Namtola.

According to a Defence spokesman, based on specific information, Army and Assam Rifles in association with the Assam Police apprehended a notorious NSCN (K-YA) cadre identified as David Konyak.

The security forces were on a lookout for Konyak who was involved in numerous extortion and abduction related activities along the bordering areas of Assam and Nagaland, the Defence spokesperson said.

The apprehended individual has been handed over to the police for further investigation.

Further, in September, security forces apprehended a cadre of the NSCN - IM faction in Tinsukia district.

The arrested individual, identified as Rangassor Chakma, 28, a resident of Devapuri Village in Arunachal Pradesh, was found in possession of a substantial cache of ammunition.