Two Nagaon Central Jail wardens held after surprise raid exposes drug trade

Nagaon, Aug 30: A controversy surrounding drug smuggling has erupted at the Nagaon Central Jail, following the arrest of two wardens by the Nagaon police on Saturday.

The accused wardens, identified as Upen Hazarika and Biraj Patangia, were allegedly involved in smuggling banned drugs and ganja into the jail and running a lucrative business.

The arrests were made following a surprise inspection of the jail by Nagaon District Commissioner Debashish Sarma and Superintendent of Police Swapnanil Deka yesterday.

During the inspection, they uncovered evidence of a thriving drug trade within the jail. The police investigation revealed that the wardens were involved in supplying drugs to inmates in exchange for money. The jail had become a hub for a lucrative trade, with the wardens profiteering from the business.

The District Commissioner had written to the Jail Superintendent and the Home Department to take action after the inspection. Ajit Doley, Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, Jorhat Range, visited the Nagaon Central Jail to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

The incident has sparked outrage, and civil society members are demanding a high-level investigation and exemplary punishment for those involved in the illicit trade.

The Nagaon police have registered a case (No. 697/25) at the Nagaon Sadar Police Station and are continuing their investigation to gather more information. The arrested wardens are being held for further questioning.

Meanwhile, the State Government has placed Mukul Bhuyan, Superintendent, Central Jail, Nagaon, under suspension with immediate effect.

The action was taken following the report of the Inspector General of Prisons, Assam, based on a sudden visit and inspection conducted by the District Commissioner of Nagaon on August 29.

During the suspension period, he will be entitled to subsistence allowance as admissible under FR 53 and will remain subject to the provisions of the Assam Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965.





Correspondent







