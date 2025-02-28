Two more ULFA-I Cadres surrender in Margherita amid reports of food crisis in camps

Margherita, Feb 28: Two more cadres of the proscribed United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA-I) surrendered to security forces in Assam’s Margherita. Saneka Munda alias Raja Munda laid down arms before the Indian Army at Pengeri, just a day after Ujjal Asom alias Arunjoy Bara surrendered.

The developments indicate growing disillusionment within ULFA- I, with surrendered members citing severe food shortages in militant camps.

The surrendered cadres were handed over to Margherita police by the Army, and their interrogation is currently underway. The Tinsukia district police administration stated that further information would be available only after verification.

Speaking to the media, Ujjal Asom alias Arunjoy Bara revealed that life in ULFA- I camps had become unbearable.

"There is an acute food crisis in the camps. It is getting harder to survive, which is why I decided to return to the mainstream," he said.

The family of Arunjoy Bara expressed relief at his return but voiced concerns over the police verification process. His elder brother stated:

“My brother ran away from Myanmar and surrendered in the Kolthalguri jungle. He did not carry any weapons. We are happy to have him back, but we are not satisfied with the verification process. We hope the government provides the same benefits to surrendered cadres as promised."

Arunjoy Bara’s mother, overwhelmed with emotion, added, "I used to cry a lot when he was away. Now, my mind is at peace. I just want him to be home soon."

Superintendent of Police (SP) Tinsukia confirmed that the police were still verifying the details provided by the surrendered cadres.

"We received information that two ULFA- I members wanted to surrender. Based on this, we conducted an operation. We are currently verifying their statements, and more details will be shared after the verification process," the SP said.

The latest surrender highlights a growing trend of ULFA- I cadres choosing to abandon the insurgent outfit, many citing dire living conditions and disillusionment with the organisation’s future.

The Assam government has been actively encouraging militants to return to the mainstream, offering rehabilitation packages and support to reintegrate them into society.

With insurgency waning and ULFA- I struggling to sustain its operations, more cadres are expected to follow suit, marking a shift in the security landscape of Assam.